Health administration on their toes due to Tukaram Mundhe

Surprise visits to hospitals: presence of health workers, medicines and hygiene being inspected

Aurangabad:

The Primary Health Centres (PHC), sub-district and rural hospitals are currently being inspected by the senior officials of the health department. Health services commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has decided to take administrative action against those who are negligent and are lax in their work. This has prompted the health administration to be on alert.

Mundhe took charge of the post of health services commissioner and director of National Health Mission a few days ago. He immediately began a crackdown on work and discipline in the health department. Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Aurangabad districts are under the jurisdiction of the office of deputy director of health. Hence the deputy director of health (DDH), district civil surgeon, additional district surgeon and health officer and senior doctors in PHC, rural hospitals and sub-district hospitals are on alert.

DDH Dr Sunita Golhait visited rural hospitals in Pachod, Adul. Doctors, nurses and other staff were present during the inspection at Karmad rural hospital on Saturday. Additional surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf visited Gangapur sub- district hospital at 1 pm on Friday.

Attention to attendance, biometric

Attention is being paid to the attendance of health workers including doctors. Therefore, biometric machines were installed at many places on war footing. Action has been taken against those who are absent during duty.