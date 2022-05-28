Health awareness campaign on JIN Reflexology Day

From June 1: Organized by the International Reflexology Jain Association

Aurangabad, May 28:

The JIN Reflexology Day will be celebrated on June 1, by the International Reflexology Jain Association. A health awareness campaign will be conducted on this occasion from June 1 to 21 .

During the 21 days from JIN Reflexology Day to International Yoga Day, 25 health awareness campaigns have been organized in 19 cities. All of these campaigns will provide detailed information on how to prevent future serious illnesses through gene reflexology. The media partner of this campaign is Lokmat.

In this campaign Sudharma Jain Shrawak Sangh, Himayatnagar, Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, Sillod and Lasalgaon, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune, Pragya Jain Mahila Jain Mandal, Mumbai, Jai Bhagwan Acupressure Center, Mumbai, Digambar Jain Sangh, Bhiwandi, Oswal Social Group and Jain Sangh, Jamner, Srimunisuvrat Jain Samaj, Paithan, Shantinath Digambar Jain Temple, Dhule, Balasaheb Community Development Centre, Kannad, Terapanth Mahila Mandal, Dakshin Madhya Jain Shrawak Sangh, Indian Medical Association, Mahavir International, Metrocity, Aurangabad District Automobiles Association, Marwadi Yuva Manch, Jalna, Matsyodari Mahila Midtown, Ambad branch, Lions Club of Aurangabad-Midtown, Parshwanath Brahmachari Ashram, and other organizations are participating in the campaign.

The keynote speakers of the programme are researcher at JIN Reflexology, JR Anil Jain, Shilpa Jain, Anupreeta Gandhi, Sapna Gandhi, Monica Kathed and Mayuri Surana.

The ten member management committee includes Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda, Lalit Gandhi, Dr Nirmala Parghi (Mumbai), Sanjay Mantri, Dr Sapna Patni (Dhule), Naresh Lalwani, Sandeep Kated, Vimlesh Gandhi and Supriya Surana. The campaign seminars are free and to participate, one can use the www.jinreflexology.in/jinday22 to view YouTube and Facebook, said coordinator Anil Jain.

Campaign starting from Himayatnagar from June 1

The health awareness seminar campaign will be launched on June 1 at JIN Reflexology Day at Himayatnagar in Nanded district. MLA Madhavrao Patil Jalgaonkar will inaugurate the campaign. This seminar is organized by Sudharma Jain Shrawak Sangh. The campaign will end on June 26 in Aurangabad. Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Rajendra Darda will preside over the event.