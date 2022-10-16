Health budget will further be increased

Dr Bhagwat Karad: Inauguration of the national conference of IMA

Aurangabad:

Emphasis is being placed on increasing health facilities in the country. Compared to the last several years, the health budget has now increased. This budget will further be increased. Doctors serve humanity. Their problems and issues will be resolved on priority, said union minister of State for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the national conference of general physicians organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday. Dr Karad said, doctors are attacked. But in some places FIRs are not filed. Along with this, the questions of doctors will be solved. Efforts will be made to get IMA CGP branch accredited. College of general practice (CGP) dean Dr Avinash Bhondve, secretary Dr C Anbarsu, IMA Maharashtra state secretary. Dr Mangesh Pate, Dr Ravindra Kute, CGP Director Dr Pradeepkumar Sangle, secretary Dr Rajan Sancheti, Dr JS Ramchandani, IMA Aurangabad branch president Dr Sachin Fadnis, secretary Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale, Dr Sanjeev Savji, Dr Harmeet Singh Bindra and others were present.

Do not overuse antibiotics

Antibiotics need to be used appropriately. However, it is often given to patients in excessive and in long-term doses. But it should not be overused. Along with its good effect, the side effects should also be taken into account, said Dr PY Mule said. Dr Kale introduced some aspects of psychosis through some clips from movies.