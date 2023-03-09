Health check-up camp at SP office for women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The superintendent of police (SP) office in association with the Government Cancer Hospital, Gebs Foundation and Samta Foundation organised a free health check-up camp on Thursday to mark International Women’s Day. Lady police constables (LPC) and the women members of the policemen’s families were examined during the camp.

Considering the hectic schedule of the police led them to bear several complicated diseases, SP Manish Kalwaniya organised this camp for LPC and others.

SP Kalyaniya, additional SP Sunil Langewar, Assistant SP Mehek Swami, Government Medical College and Hospital dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, chief executive officer of Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, head go women cancer department Dr Archana Rathod, Dr Jyoti Kokgire and other dignitaries were present. The doctors guided the patients about various types of cancers in women and the measures to prevent them.

In all, 204 LPCs and members of policemen’s families were examined during the camp. Their blood tests, eye tests and pop seemer tests were conducted.

Kalwaniya said the lives of the policemen are hectic and hence they could not take care of their health. The intention of organising this camp was to detect the hidden disease and treat them at the earliest. Similarly, to create health awareness among the police and their families.