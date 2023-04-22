Health check up camp for women held
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 22, 2023 07:55 PM 2023-04-22T19:55:02+5:30 2023-04-22T19:55:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A health check up camp was organised for women on the occasion of Mahatma Basaveshwar jayanti jointly ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A health check up camp was organised for women on the occasion of Mahatma Basaveshwar jayanti jointly by Sakolkar Hospital and Basaveshwar Jilha Mahotsav Samiti. On the occasion, Dr Asha Sakolkar and Sandhya Limbhare inaugurated the camp. Dr Sakolkar said that women should take care of their health because a woman is the backbone of the family. Hence her health should be the priority of each and every individual. In all, 80 women underwent checkup for blood pressure and diabetes in the camp. Sunita Lakde, Uma Mumbare, Sarita Ghodture, Smita Kogale and others were present.Open in app