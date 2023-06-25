Health check up camp receives good response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the international day of yoga, the Jain Tag group organised a free health check up camp at Chandrasagar Jain Dharmashala, Shahgunj. In all, 150 patients took advantage of the camp.

The camp began with a mangalacharan sung by Kirti Patni. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, chief guest Dr Uttam Kalvane, wellness coach Jagannath Kulthe, wellness councillor Aarti Yadav inaugurated the conference. Dr Jagannath Kulthe and his team conducted the health check up of the patients. Jain tag president Shweta Sethi, Jayashree Lohade, Simmi Pahadiya, project chairman Jayashree Lohade and others were present.