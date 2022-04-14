Health check up camps in every tehsil

Aurangabad, April 14:

Health check up camps will be organized in every tehsil of the district from April 18 to 24. Patients will be examined and treated by expert doctors, informed the deputy director of health Dr Sunita Golhait.

A six-day health check up camp will be organized from April 18 onwards as per the instructions of the Central health department with the objective of creating health awareness among the citizens in rural areas and providing treatment and facilities to the patients for various ailments. Camps will be organized at district hospitals, Sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals and at tehsil places for examination and free treatment by expert doctors. Awareness will be spread about infectious and non-infectious diseases and various health schemes, said Dr Golhait.