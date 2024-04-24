Health check-up of 150 employees carried out in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A three-day health check-up camp was kicked off at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday. Registration Dr Prashant Amrutkar inaugurated the camp which is being held jointly by Bamu and Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital.

The check of 150 teachers, employees and officers of the campus was carried out on the first day.

Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, head of general administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar, deputy registrar Dr Sanjay Kawde, and medical officer Dr Anand Somvanshi were present.

Tests of bone fragility, BP and sugar were conducted on the first day. A pap smear examination will be done for women on the second day and an eyesight check up will be carried out on April 26.

Pankaj Tayade, Dr Sunita Jadhav, Sushil Kamble, Shraddha Urchit and others are working for the success of the camp. Dr S G Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while desk officer Nitin Patil proposed a vote of thanks.