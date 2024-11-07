Health facilities planned for polling stations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Dilip Swami has directed health agencies to ensure basic medical facilities are available at all polling stations across the district. This directive came during a review meeting held at the collector’s office on Thursday.

Present at the meeting were dean of GMC Shivaji Sukre, district surgeon Dayanand Motipawale, district health officer Abhay Dhanorkar, municipal health officer Paras Mandalecha and deputy district election officer Devendra Katke. The attendees were provided with information on the medical facilities to be provided at polling stations, as per Election Commission guidelines.

To ensure readiness, each field officer’s team will include a health worker, and the authorities will set up medical booths at counting centers. The Government Medical College and other district hospitals have been instructed to prepare ICU beds and treatment facilities. Dr. Sukre will oversee these arrangements as the nodal officer and ensure immediate medical assistance for election duty staff if needed.