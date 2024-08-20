Health machinery alerted due to fear of Mpox

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After Covid, Swine Flu, Chandipura and 'Zika', now the health machinery has become alert due to the fear of another disease, that is Monkeypox. Patients will be detected in the district through a survey.

Monkeypox cases are increasing in Pakistan and Bangladesh. An alert has been issued at all ports and airports in the country along the borders of these countries.

The union Health Ministry has asked officials to be alert for signs of monkeypox among travellers coming from abroad. As per the instructions of the ministry, the health machinery of the district has become alert.

Viral disease

Monkeypox is a viral disease. This disease is caused by Orthopoxvirus, a type of DNA virus.

In the district, the health department has started taking measures in terms of a survey and control of monkeypox.

Severe in some patients

The disease is generally mild in nature. A sick patient recovers in two to four weeks. In children or some patients, the disease can take a severe form. The mortality rate of patients is three to six per cent.

Survey to be done as precautions

Instructions were given to the Government hospitals to remain alert. It has also been asked to conduct a survey as a precaution.

(Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke, Deputy Director, Health Services)

Symptoms of Monkeypox

- Fever

- Swelling of the lymph glands behind the ear, in the armpit or in the thigh

- Headache, body ache

- Chills, sweating

- Sore throat and cough

- Rash on the body after infection