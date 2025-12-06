Health Minister’s review visit today

A review meeting of the Health Department will be held on Sunday at 1 PM at a hotel in the city in the presence of public health minister Prakash Abitkar. As soon as news of his visit surfaced, the health machinery across the district became alert. Since there is a possibility that the Minister may make surprise visits to the District Hospital or any other health facility in the district, special attention is being given to cleanliness, discipline, and patient service systems.

During this tour, the Health Minister will also interact with office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and representatives of private hospitals. Preparations are underway in the District Hospital regarding wards, the accident department, medicine stock, various registers, and documentation.

Clear instructions have been given to the staff regarding cleanliness, changing of bedsheets, recording and resolving patient complaints. Since the Minister is likely to check factors such as the presence of doctors, availability of medicines, emergency services, and the quality of guidance provided to patients, the hospital administration has become more vigilant.