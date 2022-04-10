Healthy tiffin competition held

Aurangabad, April 10:

A healthy tiffin competition was organized at Agrasen Bhavan Sarafa jointly by Shantinath Agrawal Digambar Jain Mahila Mandal and Sakhi Saheli Group on the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav on Sunday. The response to this competition was overwhelming.

The women made a variety of Jain dishes with various healthy items like semolina flour, mixed dal, paneer, beet and oats. Pritam Kala, Ritu Sikchi and Rupali Bhatiya judged the event. Meenal Baghrecha, Nikita Sahuji, Shita Parakh, Nanda Sahuji, Rita Sahuji, Archana Patni and others participated in the event. President of Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti Nilesh Savalkar, Working president Rajesh Mutha, general secretary Nilesh Pahade, treasurer Sanjay Surana and others were present.