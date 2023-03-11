Hearing for copycats on Mar 28 &29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional office of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will hold hearings for the copycat of the SSC and HSC examination on March 24 and 29.

It may be noted that more than 100 students were caught indulging in malpractice in the ongoing HSC and SSC examinations. The examination of HSC began on February 21 and ends on March 21 while students of SSC will appear for the last paper on March 25 while they took their first paper on March 2.

Besides State Board, the departments of Revenu, Zilla Parishad and Education have taken strict measures to hold an examination copy-free atmosphere. Efforts were also taken to avoid the leaking of question papers.

The closed circuit TV cameras were installed at sitting squads and were deployed at the sensitive centres. Despite this, 99 students were caught in HSC and seven students in SSC examinations.

The district-wise number of copycats is as follows brackets indicate HSC candidates; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (26)-1, Jalna (40)-4, Beed (one)-2 and Hingoli (32).

The retired officers' enquiry committee of the State Board will hold the hearing on March 24 and 29 and recommends students' names for the punishment to Ad hoc committee which will take a final decision. The Board officers said that centre directors and invigilators may be called for the hearing if required.

Divisional secretary of MSBSHSE Vijay Joshi said that the assessment of answer books of SSC and HSC got impetus after teachers withdrew their boycott.

“Teachers are given 22 to 23 days duration for the evaluation of answer books after the paper. We will get the first lot of answer books after the assessment by the current month's end,” he added.