Hearing in green tribunal on April 12 regarding pollution in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The petition filed by Suraj Ajmera regarding the pollution spreading in the city due to the incomplete work of the underground sewerage channel will now be heard on April 12 in the green tribunal in Pune.

Today the said application came up for hearing in the court of judicial members Judge Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Dr Vijay Kulkarni. The respondent Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Collector and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) requested an extension of two weeks time each to file their reply. It has been accepted by the Judiciary and further hearing has been held as above.

Earlier, the judiciary had been ordered to form a committee under the guidance of MPCB and submit the current status and action report of the work within six weeks. The above committee visited the city work site on February 13 and its report is yet to be prepared. Extension of time for submission of report was requested by the municipal corporation and CPCB.