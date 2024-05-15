Hearing of property-holders affected by widening of two DP roads begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started a hearing of property-holders, whose properties are going to be affected due to the widening of two development plan roads, extending from Padegaon to Mitmita and Trimurti Chowk to Akashwani on Wednesday.

The roads have been proposed in the rough draft of the City Development Plan, but are passing through the Gunthewari Areas.

A total of 18 commercial property-holders, out of 36, were present to air their grievances and scrutinise their property documents on Wednesday. Those who remained absent today have been asked to attend the hearing with papers on May 17.

Earlier, the CSMC had served notices to 150 property-holders who will be affected due to the widening of the four proposed roads last week. During the spot inspection, the civic personnel noted many of them had built houses without obtaining building permissions from the CSMC. There were property-holders, who had legalised their properties but had later on made additional construction (beyond the approved plan). Hence all these property-holders were asked to attend the hearing with the documents at Smart City Headquarters from May 15 to 17.

On the first day, the hearing commenced in the presence of the additional commissioner Santosh Wahule and the deputy commissioner (anti-encroachment) Savita Sonawane at 11.30 am.

Of the 18 shopkeepers, who have turned up for the hearing, nine of them have submitted papers claiming that they have submitted files for legalisation under the Gunthewari Act.

Meanwhile, those who had made additional construction will also be given chance to legalise their illegally constructed portion. This will increase the revenue of CSMC, it is hoped.