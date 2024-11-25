Hearing on 3 complaints related to Model Code of Conduct on Nov 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Election Department will conduct a hearing on three complaints received related to the Model Code of Conduct during the Assembly elections on November 27.

These grievances included a complaint made by AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel about money distribution in some polling stations in Aurangabad East Constituency. More than 350 teams were appointed to take immediate action on complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Of these, about 180 complaints were received during the Model Code of Conduct period. Action was taken on these complaints within 100 minutes.

There are complaints that two employees of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation participated in the campaign of a candidate, while AIMIM candidate Jaleel has complained that voters are being influenced by distributing money in Aurangabad East Constituency on polling day.

There was chaos at the polling station located at Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru College in Shivajinagar area at 5.20 pm, on November 20. Supporters of Jaleel and BJP candidate Atul Save came face to face.

Meanwhile, two complaints received earlier have been heard. All eyes are towards what decision is taken after the hearing of these complaints.