Hearing on Development Plan from May 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has today announced a programme to conduct a hearing upon the objections and suggestions it has received upon the rough draft of the City Development Plan at Smart City Headquarters from May 15 to 18.

The hearing will be held daily before the government-appointed committee from 10 am to 6 pm. The citizens who had submitted objections will be alerted about the date and time of hearing on his/her objection through an SMS on their mobile numbers.

It may be noted that the rough draft was prepared by CSMC in three months and was published in a hurry on March 7. The citizens were appealed to file their objections and suggestions on it within 60 days from the date of publication. Accordingly, the town planning section received 8,500 objections in these two months.

As per norms, the CSMC was to scrutinise the objections and then conduct a hearing, but before it completed the process, the CSMC surprised one and all by declaring the hearing programme on Tuesday.

The state government has appointed a committee headed by Deputy Director (Town Planning) Shrikant Deshmukh and the members include retired Directors (TP) Uttameshwar Londhe, Asha Dahake, and Narayan Kulkarni and retired principal of Government Engineering College (GEC) Umesh Kahalekar will conduct hearing on thousands of the objections in four days only.