Hearing on SSC, HSC malpractice cases to begin today

Aurangabad, April 4:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will hold a hearing of malpractice cases of HSC and SSC examinations from April 5 onwards.

The State Board conducted the HSC examinations from March 4 while SSC candidates took their first paper on March 15.

The SSC examinations concluded today while one more subject paper of HSC is left.

A total of 53 cases of malpractice in HSC and students were caught in SSC examination in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli and Parbhani districts of the Aurangabad division.

The process of assessment of answer books will get impetus with the conclusion of SSC and HSC examinations.

The highest number of copy cases were reported from Hingoli while an examination centre in Aurangabad district created ripples in the education field of the State by holding one paper in pandal and a teacher helping students in malpractice.

A case of mass copying was surfaced at Sakshalpimpri xerox centre in Beed district.