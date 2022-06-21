Hearing upon delimitation of prabhags

Aurangabad, June 21:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to conduct a hearing on all the objections and comments received by its election branch, on the rough draft of delimitation of prabhags, on Wednesday at 10.30 am.

The hearing will be held before three separate desks (handling different issues) at Maulana Azad Research Centre. Meanwhile, 22 objections on the administration thought that it would consume time would be scheduled to be held after 4 pm.

It may be noted that the AMC has received 374 objections till June 16 on the newly formed prabhags published by AMC on the approval of the state election commission (SEC) on June 2.