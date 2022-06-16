Hearing upon on rough draft of delimitation of ZP, PS guts and guns begins

Aurangabad, June 16:

The hearing upon 158 objections and suggestions (including 131 Gut and 27 Guns) on the rough draft of delimitation of Guts and Guns (of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis) in the district has started before the additional divisional commissioner Babasaheb Beldar, at the divisional commissionerate, from today morning.

Meanwhile, the sudden appearance of the union minister of railways (MoR) Raosaheb Danve and the MLA Haribhau Bagade raised suspicion of all present at the venue.

Acting upon the orders of the State Election Commission (SEC), the district collector prepared the rough draft of 70 Guts and 140 Guns and submitted it to the divisional commissioner, who then invited objections and comments upon them from June 2 to 8. Of all 158 complaints and objections,

66 objections on Guts and 18 on Guns are from Aurangabad tehsil.

Accordingly, the tehsil office served notice directing the persons filing objections to be present for the hearing with all the original documents. After completion of the hearing process, the rough draft is expected to be finalised by June 27.

Meanwhile, the hearing on all the delimitation of Guts and Guns from all eight districts of Marathwada has been started for the past two days. The officers Beldar and the deputy commissioner Pandurang Kulkarni are conducting hearings in four districts each.

The complainants mentioned political interference in the delimitation of Guts and Guns from Sillod, Gangapur and Phulambri tehsils. The borders of Aurangabad and Jalna districts have been damaged by disturbing many villages and circles, they claimed.

Danve said,” I am here to resolve some works relating to my constituency. I am not here in connection with the Guts and Guns. I heard the opinion of activists after their delimitations. There is no need of intervening in the hearing upon the objections and suggestions.”