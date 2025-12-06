Heart defects detected in 34 children in a single day;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Every heartbeat in a child carries a promise of life. But for some little ones, behind those heartbeats lie silent pain, breathlessness, and the unspoken worry reflected on their parents’ faces. At a free 2D echo screening camp held on Friday under the National Child Health Programme, heart defects were found in 34 children. They will now require surgery.

At the camp, 135 suspected children from district schools and Anganwadis were examined by paediatric cardiologist Dr. Pankaj Sugoankar and paediatric cardiac surgeon Dr. Suhrid Annachatre. Following evaluation, it was determined that 34 of them need heart surgery. Another 45 children will be given medication and kept under follow-up. The camp was conducted at MGM Hospital under the guidance of civil surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar and resident medical officer and programme nodal officer Dr. Prashant Bade. District programme coordinator Vikas Meshram and programme assistant Kailas Tatikondalwar were also present.

The heart surgeries for these children will be performed free of cost. The health department’s initiative is expected to bring relief to many families by offering hope for a brighter future to these young lives.

Findings from the camp

--- Heart surgery required for 34 children

--- Medication and follow-up advised for 45 children

---Condition of 56 children assessed as normal