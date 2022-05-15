Heart to heart from mother to child

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2022 12:35 AM2022-05-15T00:35:02+5:302022-05-15T00:35:02+5:30

Wear your scars Wear your greys Wear your smile Let others bray! Wear your confidence Wear your attitude It's ...

Heart to heart from mother to child | Heart to heart from mother to child

Heart to heart from mother to child

Next

Wear your scars

Wear your greys

Wear your smile

Let others bray!

Wear your confidence

Wear your attitude

It's high time others

Realised your magnitude!

Be your own

Trust no one

Face the world

With a stance bold!

Practice philanthropy

Display magnanimity

Donate that twinkle

In the eyes seeking

serendipity!

Sharing these pearls

Remember my girls

Push aside the nitty gritty

And thou shall seek tranquility!

Vaishali Lokhande Une

Open in app