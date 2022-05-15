Heart to heart from mother to child
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2022 12:35 AM2022-05-15T00:35:02+5:302022-05-15T00:35:02+5:30
Wear your scars
Wear your greys
Wear your smile
Let others bray!
Wear your confidence
Wear your attitude
It's high time others
Realised your magnitude!
Be your own
Trust no one
Face the world
With a stance bold!
Practice philanthropy
Display magnanimity
Donate that twinkle
In the eyes seeking
serendipity!
Sharing these pearls
Remember my girls
Push aside the nitty gritty
And thou shall seek tranquility!
Vaishali Lokhande Une