Heavy metals found in groundwater in industrial areas

-Consequences of lack of treatment: Water testing will be done through Neeri- IIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It has been observed that the level of heavy metals in the ground water of the industrial areas has increased due to the discharge of sewage from the companies in the industrial estate. The contaminated water is affecting the health of citizens in the area. This water will be tested under the guidance of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (Neeri) and IIT Powai.

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) regional officer Dilip Khedkar informed that the MPCB has also formed a committee in this regard. Heavy metals were found in the water again during a recent test. This is happening because many industries are not treating their waste water. The board has instructed every entrepreneur to follow the terms and conditions.

A committee is formed to test the heavy metals in the water in the Waluj area. The water will be tested by taking an underground bore at that place. The water will be treated and cleaned and recharged in the bore. IIT and other teams have already inspected it a month ago. Accordingly, water will be searched for by mapping through the ground water survey department in Shendra, Chitegaon, Bidkin and Chikalthana.