Heavy metals found in groundwater in industrial areas

Aurangabad: Heavy metal contamination in groundwater due to industrial sewage discharge in the industrial areas of the city has led to health concerns for the citizens.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has formed a committee to address the issue and instructed entrepreneurs to follow terms and conditions for waste water treatment. National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and IIT Powai will test the water under their guidance to determine the level of heavy metals present. The Waluj area has been previously tested and found to have heavy metals in the water again due to non-compliance by some industries. The committee will also test the water in other areas like Shendra, Chittegaon, Bidkin, and Chikalthana. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, collector Astik Kumar Pandey, and divisional officer of MPCB have been included in the committee to address the situation.