Heavy police deployment for nominations creates chaos among citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Lok Sabha nomination filing underway, strict security measures have been put up near the district collector office causing inconvenience for residents.

Authorities deployed a significant force of 2 police inspectors, 11 PSI, 55 male and 18 female constables, along with an assistant commissioner, to secure the Collector's office. However, restrictions extended beyond the office itself.

To manage the limited movement of just five nominees and their personnel, the road between Chandane Chowk and the Divisional Commissioner's residence was shut down entirely from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm between April 18 and 29. This lengthy closure forced residents to take long detours, causing significant disruption.

Citizens expressed concerns about the unreasonable duration of the road closure. Many felt a shorter window, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, would be sufficient to ensure security while minimizing inconvenience.