Heavy rain kills 34 people in Marathwada

Aurangabad: Heavy rains in Marathwada between July 8 and 15 have killed 34 people and 351 animals have been washed away in the flood. Among the dead, 24 people died due to lightning and nine people died due to flood. There was no Suryadarshan in Marathwada since July 8. After noon on July 15, the weather changed to cloudy. Due to exposure to the sun, the dew in the air decreased slightly.

In eight districts of the division, 251 milch animals have died, while 136 draft animals have died. The divisional administration has reported that Rs.1 crore four lakh has been distributed to the relatives of 26 deceased as per SDRF criteria. More than 60,000 hectares of crops have been damaged and the administration has informed that the work of panchnama is also going on at the district administration level.

Heavy rains in the last seven days have flooded 390 villages. It includes 62 villages in Hingoli, 310 in Nanded, 1 in Beed, 8 in Latur, two in Osmanabad. In these two days, 160 big and 30 small animals have been burnt, while 60 thousand hectares of Kharipa crops are under water. Marathwada has been experiencing heavy rain since July 8. On 15th July, the rains cleared.