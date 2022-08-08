Heavy rain today, tomorrow

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The meteorological department has predicted mild rain at some places and heavy at some in the district on August 9 and 10. A alert has been issued to the farmers.

The farmers have been issued directives that they should take care to avert water-logging in the farms and to keep the animals at an elevated place. There can be a flood like situation as the rivers, steams can get overflow. Hence, people should neglect going out of the house unless very important, appealed the agriculture department sources.

Until now, 71 percent rain has been recorded in the district. The average rainfall of the district is 581 mm. On August 8, 13.3 mm rain has been reported in the district and hence the average rainfall until now has reached 417 mm.

There was mild rain through out the day in the city. Heavy rain was witnessed in Bhavsingpura, Chauka and Chikalthana areas.