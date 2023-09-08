Heavy rains bring relief to citizens, farmers

24.7 mm rainfall recorded in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Heavy rains lashed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and its surrounding areas on Friday, bringing relief to the citizens after a prolonged dry spell. However, farmers are still worried about their Kharif crops, which have been damaged due to lack of rain.

The rains started on Wednesday and continued on Thursday and Friday. The maximum rainfall was recorded in Chikalthana observatory, which received 24.7 mm of rain. Other parts of the city also received good rainfall.

The dry spell had persisted for three months, raising worries about water scarcity and agricultural losses. The city's temperature had even surged to 34 degrees Celsius last week, intensifying concerns of an impending drought. However, the recent turn of events has brought a welcome change, with rains blessing the region from Wednesday onwards.

However, the farmers are still worried about their Kharif crops. The rains have come too late and 80 percent of the crops have already been damaged. The farmers are hoping that the rains will continue till the end of September, so that the Rabi crops can be sown on time.