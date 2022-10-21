Heavy rains in 70 circles in 20 days: Unprecedented crisis for farmers

90 people killed, 1257 small and big animals died during monsoon

Aurangabad:

Marathwada has been hit by the returning rain, and it has been raining heavily during the night for the past 20 days. Heavy rains have occurred in 70 circles, and till Friday morning, more than 65 mm of rain has been recorded in 33 circles.

The rains have damaged Kharif crops on thousands of hectares across Marathwada. Although the government has given compensation to the farmers in two phases, there has been a huge loss of agricultural products this year. The Diwali festival of the farmers has come to an unprecedented crisis. Heavy to very heavy rains have been recorded in two circles in Aurangabad, Jalna 1, Beed 12, Latur 8, Osmanabad 2, Parbhani 2 and five circles in Hingoli till Friday morning.

Also, 310 out of 450 circles in the division have experienced heavy rains this monsoon. Nearly 11 major dams in Marathwada have 100 percent water storage, while 875 small and medium projects currently have 90 percent water storage. The division has recorded 911 mm of rainfall so far against the annual average of 679 mm. This amount is 125 percent compared to the annual average, last year there was 1,100 mm of rain till date. The meteorological department had warned of heavy rain till October 21 in the state including Marathwada. The government has so far given compensation of Rs 1,608 crore to the farmers.

90 people killed

So far, 90 people have lost their lives in this monsoon. At the same time, 1257 small and big animals died during the monsoon and 10,228 properties were destroyed.