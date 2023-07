Heavy rains occurs in 37 circles of Marathwada

Rain record: Heavy rains in 50 circles in two days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Marathwada, heavy rainfall has been recorded in some circles in almost all the districts on the second day as well. Heavy rains occurred in 14 circles of the division between Tuesday July 4 to July 5 till 8 am. From July 5 to July 6 till 8 am, rains appeared in all the eight districts of the division. Farmers have got relief due to heavy rain in 37 circles. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district 3, Jalna 1, Beed 6, Latur 10, Osmanabad 2, Nanded 8, Parbhani and Hingoli 3 each have received heavy rain in 37 circles. The division has recorded 25.5 mm rainfall till July 6. In the month of June, 59 percent rain deficit remained. If there is good rainfall in the month of July, the delayed sowing can pick up speed.

District and circles recorded rainfall:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Vaijapur 70.25 mm, Babtara 80.75 mm, Babaram 65.75 mm

Jalna : Ambad 70.50 mm.

Nanded: Amadpur 92.75 mm, Mukhed 66.75 mm, Jamb 84.24 mm, Yevti 86 mm, Jahoor 86 mm, Chandol 71 mm, Ambulga 86 mm, Malkoli 71 mm.

Parbhani : Pedgaon 68.75 mm, Jamb 68.75 mm, Kesapuri 72.50 mm and Tadborgaon 68.75 mm.

Hingoli : Malhivra 67.25 mm, Wasmat 91.75 mm, Himayatnagar 91.75 mm.

Beed: Kada 12.50 mm, Sirasdevi 77.75 mm, Majalgaon 86 mm, Gangamasla 132 mm, Vadgaon 108 mm, Hole 79 mm.

Latur : Latur 76.25 mm, Babhalgaon 76.25 mm, Harangul 76.25 mm, Kini 91 mm, Shirur 68 mm, Nagalgaon 126.50 mm, Mogha 112.25 mm, Chakur 69.25 mm, Borul 75.50 mm, Jalkot 73 mm,

Dharashiv: Jawla 70.25 mm, Bhum 68 mm.