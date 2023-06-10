Heavy rain plunges many city areas in darkness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy areain and stormy caused inconveniences to residents of many areas plunging in darkness on Saturday evening due to electricity failure.

The electricity was restored after one to one and half hours duration in some areas while residents of the other areas had to wait till 11 pm.

The power substation became defunct as a tree fell on the power line near the entrance gate of the Government Medical College and Hospital. Areas like Mill Coroner, Aurangpura, Khakeshwar, Gulmandi, Samarthnagar, and Machhli Khadak which are connected to the sub-station fell into darkness.

Officers of Mahaveetran said that the power supply was disrupted because of stormy winds and heavy rainfall. The electricity which was disrupted at 6 pm today was restored in one or one and half hours in many years. The sub-stations stopped power supply to some areas in the beginning as precautionary measures due to stormy winds.

Substaions switched off

The electricity supply to Harsul and Chikalthana sub-stations (132) was disrupted, so, 33 KV powerhouses and sub-stations from Jadhavwadi, Samdhan Colony, Satara, Cantonment, Shivajinagar, STPI, Himayat Baugh were defunct.

The feeders of areas like Paithan Gate, Rangmandir, Mondha, Rosh Gate, Railway Station, Railway Station MIDC, Nishant Park, Pethenagar, Shubhashri Colony, N-5, Sharda Colony, Ganesh Colony, Deogiri Colony, Priyadarshini Colony, Nehru Bhavan, remained switched off.

The phone number of the call centre of Mahaveetran was ringing continuously as consumes dialled it to know the timing of power restoration while the mobile phone was not reachable. The employees of the company restored the power supply late at night.