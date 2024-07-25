Heavy vehicle entry banned on Nagar Naka to Daulatabad road today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Swarajya Prerna Din will be celebrated at Deogiri Fort in Daultabad on July 25.

Various programs will be organised on this occasion. Office-bearers and activists of various organisations from the city will participate in these events.

Police Inspector Ashok Bhandare said that in order to avoid traffic congestion on the Daulatabad road, the traffic police decided to close the road from Nagar Naka to Daultabad Ghat via Daulatabad T-Point for medium and heavy vehicles, from 9 am till the end of the programmes. Police have appealed to the citizens to use alternative routes.

Box

Alternative routes

Following are the alternative ways;

-Vehicles will use Daulatabad T Point to Maliwada, Fatiabad, Jambhala village, Kasabkheda and Ellora.

--Vehilces will use Daulatabad T to Maliwada, Solapur-Dhule highway for going and coming.

--Vehicles will go to Dhule, Nashik via Nagar Naka, A SClub, Solapur Dhule Highway, Sajapur, Karodi, Sharnapur Phata, Daulatabad T-point and Maliwada.