HED warns colleges of stern action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Higher Education Department (HED) has announced a scheme to waive girls' education fees. Institutions and colleges have been given instructions from time to time for its implementation. However, there have been complaints from students that their colleges are charging tuition fees at the time of admission. This is a very serious matter. The colleges should follow the instructions of the Government, otherwise, strict action will be taken against them,” said Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar, the joint director of higher education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division).

It may be noted that the State Government decided to give a 100 per cent fee waiver to girls from economically weaker sections of society to encourage for higher education. So, the HED has given instructions that tuition and examination fees should not be charged to eligible students at the time of admission.

The fees of these students will be deposited by the government in the bank account of the concerned institutions and colleges. Despite this, the Government and the Joint Director's office are receiving complaints that some institutes and colleges are collecting fees from the students at the time of admission. In view of this, Joint Director Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar issued a letter to the principals of all the colleges warning them about taking action.

Fees to be deposited in the bank account The institutes have been directed to refund the fees if they have collected fees from the students at the time of admission. The examination fee amount will be deposited in the Aadhaar-linked bank account of the eligible students who have applied under the scheme.