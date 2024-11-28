Helmet rule tightened: Fines for both riders

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state has seen a sharp rise in road accidents involving helmetless two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers over the past five years. In response, wearing helmets is now mandatory for both. Traffic police will impose separate fines on riders and pillion passengers violating this rule. Awareness campaigns and strict enforcement will follow, said ACP Dhananjay Patil.

The state traffic police department, led by Additional Director General of Police Arvind Salve, issued a directive to all commissioners and district superintendents. The letter highlighted the alarming increase in deaths and injuries among two-wheeler users. Previously, only riders were fined for not wearing helmets. The e-challan system is now updated to penalize pillion passengers as well. From January 1 to November 27, traffic police fined 17,499 helmetless riders, collecting Rs 1.23 crore. During this period, 285 people, including many two-wheeler riders, died in road accidents in the city and district.