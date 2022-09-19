Helpless woman raped after given hand loan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

Waluj MIDC police arrested a man on the charges of raping a woman by giving her a hand loan and then threatening to defame her among her relatives. The accused has been identified as Tanveer Tasleem Shaikh (Jogeshwari).

Victim Sangeeta (29, name changed) worked in a company in Waluj industrial area and lived alone as she had a dispute with her husband. In 2020, she took a hand loan of Rs 50,000 from Tanvir Tasleem. Taking advantage of the situation, he raped her on several occasions. She repaid the loan, but Tanvir continued relations with her threatening to defame her among her relatives. On September 15, he abused and beat her. He also threatened to kill her. Hence, she lodged a complaint against him with Waluj MIDC police station. The police have arrested the accused. API Gautam Wavale is further investigating the case.