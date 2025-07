Hemlata Patni passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Hemlata Motilal Patni (83), a resident of Chikalthana, passed away on Tuesday.

She is survived by her husband, senior journalist M.C. Jain, and two sons academician Prof. Dr. Rajesh Patni and Dinesh Patni. Her funeral procession will begin from her residence in Chikalthana, and the final rites will be performed at 4 pm on Friday at the Chikalthana crematorium.

