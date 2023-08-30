Heritage structure surfaced near Makai Gate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in the old city after an heritage structure surfaced from the Earth, while the digging works were underway by the State Archaeology (SA) contractor, on Monday.

Meanwhile, the assistant director (SA) and the other officers including additional municipal commissioner Saurabh Joshi inspected the site for further action. It may be noted that out of the total existing gates in the city, the state archaeology is the custodian of three main gates - Makai Gate, Bhadkal Gate and Delhi Gate. It has planned to undertake conservation and beautification works of each gate in phases.

The assistant director (SA) Amol Gote said, “ The conservation and beautification works of the heritage Makai Gate was started recently. The estimated cost of tender is around Rs 1.08 crore. Meanwhile, we have stopped the works after surfacing of an old black stone structure. We will soon excavate the space by 5-7 feet deep around the structure for scientific clearance and then prepare a technical report on the findings.”

Gote elaborated that it looks like a tank structure. However, the scientific clearance of the site will help us to trace whether it is a total structure, half structure and how deep is its foundation in the soil.

Closing of Bibi ka Maqbara Road

The assistant director (SA) said, “We have forwarded a letter to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Tuesday urging to close the road for vehicles till the completion of scientific clearance. We will be able to undertake the work if there is vehicle traffic on the road. Meanwhile, we will also undertake the conservation of the interior portion of the gate during this period.”

However, the assistant director refused to comment when asked how much time the scientific clearance will take. Whether it would take a couple of weeks or months?