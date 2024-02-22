High Court expresses displeasure for minimal progress over Cidco encroachments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The High Court bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice RM Joshi expressed strong disapproval during a hearing concerning persistent encroachments in the Cidco area. Presented photographs during the hearing revealed minimal progress in removing the encroachments, despite repeated orders issued by the court. This lack of action sparked the judges displeasure.

Furthermore, the bench issued a notice to the municipal assistant commissioner who had previously directed concerned individuals to submit various property ownership documents within a short time frame. The court deemed this action inappropriate. Adding to the concerns, the bench expressed dissatisfaction with a police officer's absence from a previous meeting regarding the encroachments. The bench emphasized the importance of the officer's presence in future meetings and directed the police and traffic departments to cooperate actively in removing the encroachments.

The next hearing for this case is scheduled for March 6, 2024. During this hearing, the court will assess the progress made by the authorities in addressing the ongoing encroachment issue in the Cidco area. The lack of significant action despite previous interventions raises concerns, and the upcoming hearing will be crucial in observing the effectiveness of the authorities efforts.