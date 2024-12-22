High Court grants bail to accused

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad Bench has granted regular bail to a husband and three relatives accused in the suicide case of a married woman. The woman’s in-laws received anticipatory bail in the same case.

Rameshwar Rathod, a resident of Mantha in Jalna district, lodged a complaint on August 28, alleging that his daughter Rani, married to Nitin Chavan in 2020, died by suicide on August 27 due to continuous harassment by her in-laws. The case was registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station. The Additional Sessions Court in Vaijapur had earlier rejected the bail pleas of Nitin Chavan and his relatives, Ritu, Mamta and Ankush Subhedar. They then approached the High Court, which approved their bail. Meanwhile, Rani’s in-laws, Sindhu and Baban Chavan, applied for and received anticipatory bail. Advocate Gajanan Kadam, representing the accused, argued that the case involved suicide and not dowry harassment. Advocate Abhishek Patil appeared for the complainant, while state prosecutor D. B. Bhange represented the government. The High Court’s decision has raised questions about the case's direction and the evidence presented so far.