High Court grants conditional bail to Bedre

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court Justice Santosh Chapalgaonkar has granted a bail to Rishikesh Bedre on a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh. He has been conditioned that he will not be entering the jurisdictions of Jalna and Beed districts for three months. Bedre was arrested for pelting stones on police during Maratha agitation at Antarwali Sarati. Gondi police booked Bedre under various Section 307 of IPC and other sections. He was arrested on November 24. Earlier, the court had announced magisterial custody remand (MCR) to Bedre till December 2. Meanwhile, the police also recovered a country made pistol along with two cartridges. Accordingly, he was again booked under Indian Arms Act.

It so happened that Jalna sessions court rejected Bedre’s bail application. As a result, he applied for the same in the High Court. Veteran lawyer V D Sapkal represented him.