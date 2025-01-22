High Court orders to allow 83 HSC students for exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Prafulla Khubalkar allowed the 12th standard students of Shri Tulja Bhavani Junior College (Chittepimpalgaon), to submit the HSC examination form at Higher Secondary School, Pandhari Pimpalgaon.

The bench ordered the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to allow students to appear for the examination without forcing them to pay the examination fee. The HC also directed the school to deposit the student fees and late fees within four weeks.

The bench gave the orders only keeping in mind the interests of the students and avoiding the loss of their academic year.

The school was being run in a gut which was reserved for industrial purposes. So, the school was shifted to another gut without obtaining prior permission from the Education Department. Therefore, the State Education Board temporarily froze the board code number of the petitioner college.

As a result, a serious issue arose regarding the examination forms and fees for students of the Science, Arts and Commerce branches of the college. So, the college filed a petition in the court through adv Vitthalrao Salgare.

The petitioner requested the Education Officer and the Deputy Director of Education to resolve the pending cases and give a password to the college principal to submit HSC examination forms and fees of the students.

Despite repeated requests from the college, the Education Officer and Deputy Director of Education did not take a decision regarding the pending permission.

Meanwhile, the State Board announced the examination schedule on October 31, 2024. It also issued a circular on November 25, 2024, to pay a late fee of Rs 50 to Rs. 200 per day. A serious issue arose regarding the examination forms and fees of 83 students of the college due to this. Adv M M Nerlikar represented the Government while adv Umesh Mote appeared for the State Board.