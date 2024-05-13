High excitement in voting spotted in Muslim-dominated areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The enthusiasm was at a high level in the Muslim-dominated areas of the Aurangabad Constituency on Monday.

Long serpentine queues were formed at the majority of the polling stations in the morning and evening hours. The Muslims in large number participated actively in the democratic process by casting their votes in large numbers. They volunteered on their own and reached their respective polling booths in their personal transport vehicles. Many areas expressed their disappointment when the autorickshaws were not arranged for their transportation from home to the centre and back.

It may be noted that the Muslim areas witnessed major dramatic changes on the eve of the voting day. Various social and religious organisations declared their support to the candidate of their choice. The video messages of religious clerics were also obtained and circulated amongst the voters. Hence the voters got a direction and the candidates have also been relieved due to these developments.

As the day broke, the majority of the Muslim voters, after praying their Namaz-e-Fajr, made their way directly to their respective polling booths for voting. The election staff deployed on duty at the polling booths were also ready with the completion of the pre-voting process like mock polls in front of the polling agents and staff. Each polling station was under tight security by policemen and homeguards. Many sensitive and hyper sensitive polling stations were under CCTV surveillance and also webcasted by the election administration.

The rush of voters was at a high level till 12 noon, however, it started fading away after 1 pm. The strength of voters was very thin in the afternoon. The voting speed, however, resumed after 3.30 pm and lasted till the evening. The rush of voters was once again visible in front of the majority of the polling booths.

The above scenario was common in Muslim dominated area like Bhadkal Gate, Town Hall, Buddi Lane, Lota Karanja, Shah Bazaar, Champa Chowk, Shahgunj, Roshan Gate, Qaiser Colony, Younus Colony, Katkat Gate, Rahemaniya Colony, Kiradpura, Altamash Colony, Bari Colony, Jinsi, Baijipura, old Mondha etc.

There were a few polling stations in Shah Bazaar, Shahgunj Ghasmandi, Burhani School, CSMC Headquarters, Bhadkal Gate, Juna Bazaar, Barudgar Nullah etc where the voting was also of voters other than Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Muslim voters expressed their disappointment when the autorickshaws were not arranged for their transportations in adequate numbers. In the morning hours, the party activists and workers put in all their efforts to take the voters out of their houses for voting. The low turnout of voters in the afternoon was reflected as the activists were relaxing due to the soaring temperature.

Bhumre in Buddi Lane

Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre was going to the district collectorate. While he was passing through Buddi Lane at 3.30 pm, he stopped his vehicle on seeing a gathering of activists. The activists of his rival candidate invited him for tea. He then get down from his vehicle and seated in the shadow. However, he left the place when the traffic congestion was occurring frequently.