High level meeting with Ather Energy and E H companies

Delegation from CMIA and high level officials of industries department present

Both companies favorable for investment in Auric

Aurangabad:The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) organization has taken the initiative to attract large investment in Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric). A detailed meeting was held with representatives of Ather Energy and Endress Hauser (E H) along with industry principal secretary Harshdeep Kamble and development commissioner of industries Dipendra Singh Kushwaha. Ather Energy has shown its readiness to invest in Auric.

In a meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday, CMIA explained how Aurangabad is good for investment. A detailed presentation was given about the ecosystem in this section. The representatives of Ather company inquired about the skilled manpower here and the favorable environment for the company. Principal secretary Kamble gave detailed information about the facilities provided by the State government and invited these companies for investment which can provide large scale of employment.

CMIA secretary Arpit Save, treasurer Utsav Macchar, joint treasurer Atharvesh Nandawat, Dr Ulhas Gawli, entrepreneur Gautam Nandawat, Ather energy officials Murali Sasidharan, Srikanth Visveswaran, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, president E H K Kumar, CFO (India) Smita Bharatiya and others were present.

Company officials show readiness

In the meeting, the Ather Energy officials have shown their readiness to invest in Auric and in line with this large investment, they will soon hold talks regarding subsidies and incentives with the government. The E H wants to bring its project from China to India. The entire project of this company is in Aurangabad and the company is positive about further investing in Aurangabad.

Demands raised by CMIA

• Although Auric has the right to give environmental clearance, companies investing here have to get approval from the MPCB. Obtaining fresh environmental clearance is a time-consuming process and many prospective companies have expressed displeasure over the process, which could affect investment.

• Retake the Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) score indicating the level of pollution in the region.

• Provide power concession in power tariff to industries in Marathwada region.

• Bidkin phase of the DMIC has attracted less investment due to lack of connectivity in the area. If Shendra-Bidkin-Kasabkheda highway proposed in the Bharatmala Yojana is implemented, the Bidkin phase will be connected to the rail sliding at Shendra, Jalna Dry Port, Pune, and Mumbai by road.