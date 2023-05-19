High-octane mock anti-terrorism drill performed by the NSG commandos

120 commandos participate in the drill: Exercise carried out at Chikalthana airport and Hotel Rama International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a display of preparedness and anti-terrorism tactics, the National Security Guard (NSG) on Friday conducted demonstrations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The demonstrations aimed to showcase the team's ability to counter militants in case of an attack on prominent locations. The NSG carried out exercises at the Ellora caves, Chikalthana airport, and Hotel Rama International, leaving a strong impact on onlookers.

Over the course of two days, 120 soldiers from the NSG descended upon Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to demonstrate their counter-terrorism techniques. The exercises began at the Ellora caves and continued at Chikalthana airport from 5 am to 9.30 am, followed by Hotel Rama International located on Jalna road at 10 am to 1 pm.

The hotel was temporarily transformed into a camp as NSG commandos and police personnel surrounded the premises. This exercise served as a reminder of the bravery exhibited by the NSG personnel during the September 26 incident in Mumbai. Police officials, two fire engines, medical personnel, ambulances, riot control teams, and disaster management personnel were on standby at the scene. Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohia, deputy commissioners, APIs Dilip Gangurde, Balaji Sontakke, PI Sambhaji Pawar, Rajesh Mayekar, PSI Shraddha Vaydande, and other officers and employees were present.

Simulated various scenarios

The demonstrations conducted by the NSG aimed at protecting citizens in the event of a terrorist attack on significant locations within the state. The exercises simulated various scenarios, including neutralizing militants and ensuring the safety of civilians.

Vicinity experiences impact of demonstrations

During the demonstration, the citizens were intrigued by the loud noise resulting from the explosion of grenades. Major-ranked officers from the NSG were present, leading a team of 120 armed jawans. The hotel vicinity experienced the impact of the demonstrations, with jawans employing hand grenades and bomb blasts, causing loud explosions. The noise prompted curious passersby to inquire about the situation. Consequently, a temporary traffic jam occurred on Jalna road.