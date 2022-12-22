Higher Edn director asked to take decision on intake of 2 B Ed colleges

Aurangabad: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh directed the Higher and Technical Education Director of Pune to take a decision about the intake capacity of two B Ed colleges of Parbhani on Thursday evening.

According to details, the Bhopal-based National Council for Teacher Education granted 100 seats permission to two B Ed colleges. One is run by Dhaneshwari Education Sanstha while another is by New Maulana Azad Education Society, in Parbhani.

Subsequently, the State Government and Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU) allowed each college to admit 100 students every year. However, the SRTMU reduced the seat of the colleges by 50 per cent this year (2022-23) due to a misunderstanding.

So, the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) showed 50 seat intake before the name of each of the colleges in the admission process.

The college approached the university which accepted the mistake but, did not inform CET Cell. The colleges sent an application to the secretary of higher and technical education on December 15 to permit admissions on 100 seats.

However, the office of the higher education director did not give permission by December 22, the last date for filling the option form. So, the colleges filed a petition through adv Siddeshwar S Thombre. Adv Sujit Karlekar represented CETC while Assistant Government Pleader Rashmi Gaur appeared for the Government.