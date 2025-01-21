Higher Education Dept holds meeting with teachers' unions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office of the joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) held a series of meeting with different teachers' unions and organisations on Tuesday to listen to their grievances and problems.

It may be noted that the Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil ordered the implementation of the zero pendency initiative in the divisional offices a few days ago. Accordingly, this initiative is being implemented across the State.

Joint Director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) Dr Rajneetsinh Nimbalkar called the office-bearers of teachers unions like BAMUCTA, BAMUCTO and Swabhimani MUPTA for a meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the problems and difficulties.

A meeting was held with BAMUCTA president Dr Ankush Kadam, Secretary Dr Fulchand Salampure, and Senator Dr Munja Dhondge. Later, BAMUCTO secretary Dr Maroti Tegampure, Dr Vikram Khilare, District President Dr Laxmikant Shinde, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Ramhari Maykar, Dr Dilip Birute, Dr Shafi Shaikh and others presented grievances of the teachers. In the evening, Swabhimani MUPTA president Dr Shankar Ambhore and others attended the meeting.