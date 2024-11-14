Highest FDI in State after Mahayuti Govt came to power: PM Modi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There has been the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the State since when BJP-led Mahayuti came to power. Agreements for Rs 70,000 crore investment were signed with the companies. Of them, Rs 45,000 crore projects have already arrived. The State is progressing at a very fast pace,” said Narendra Modi, Prime Minister.

He was addressing a public rally organised at Graham Firth ground in Chikalthana MIDC on Thursday as part of the canvassing for BJP and Mahayuti the candidates from 14 constituencies of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, union Minister of State Ramdas Athavle, BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, Housing Minister Atul Save, District Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, Arjun Khotkar, Santosh Danve, Sanjana Jadhav, Anuradha Chavan, Prashant Bamb and others were present.

PM Narendra Modi said that more investment means more companies would arrive in the state, Marathwada, and city, which would help generate employment for local youths.

Centre gives additional funding for water scheme; Jalyutak Shive scheme continues

He said that Chhatrapati Sambhainagar and Marathwada had been facing drought for the past many years as people were wandering here and there for water.

“Mahayuti Government brought Jalyukta Shivar scheme to reduce water scarcity. However, when Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which was in power for two and half years stopped funding of many schemes including Jalyukta Shivar. Congress does not want to solve the water problem of the city and region.

BJP-led Government in the State approved a water supply scheme for the city. However, the MVA stopped funding of the project during its two-and-a-half-year tenure. Because of this, the cost of the scheme rose to more than Rs 1600 crore. When Mahayuti formed Government against, the Central Government gave an additional Rs 700 crore for the scheme of the city,” he said.