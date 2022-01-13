Highly educated teachers might get promoted on administrative posts

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

The department of primary education has sought information from schools regarding the probability of the appointment of Net, Set eligible Zilla Parishad (ZP) teachers on various administrative posts. The move is being welcomed by teachers as highly educated teachers are likely to have the opportunity to become officers.

Out of the total 881 sanctioned posts in Group A 18 (36 per cent), Group B 263 (77 per cent), Group C 198 (56 per cent), Group D 46 (32 per cent) posts in the office of the divisional deputy director of education are vacant. As 62 per cent of the sanctioned posts are vacant in 5 districts, the responsibility of 2 to 3 posts has been assigned to one officer. There are 608 vacancies in five districts. Out of which 264 posts of Class II are vacant. Of these, 229 (90 per cent) posts in the primary education office in 5 districts have not been filled, including the posts of deputy education officer. Hence teachers holding Net, Set, M.Phil and Ph.D degrees might be appointed to these posts. Meanwhile, divisional deputy commissioner Suresh Bedmutha said that this information has been requested regarding the present issues in Bhandara district.

What about unemployed youths

Instead of giving preference to unemployed BEd, Net-Set holders, promotion to teachers who already have a job is under consideration. Amol Kharat, state president of Satyashodhak Vidyarthi Sanghatana, said that it will be unfair on the eligible candidates if the vacancies get filled through promotion.