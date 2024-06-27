Hike in water tax after 24x7 supply schedule resumes in city!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The deadline to complete the new water supply scheme works is December 2024. The works are ongoing under the guidance of the state

government-appointed nodal agency Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). Hence, being the core issue of the city, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration doubts whether it would get completed or not by the deadline, but it has clarified that it will try its level best to get four main important works completed before the deadline.

While addressing the newsmen on Thursday, the civic chief G Sreekanth said, “The CSMC will ensure the construction of Jack Well, Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), laying of main pipeline and the construction of elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city gets done before December.

“ I had inspected the ongoing works several times. The majority of the Jack Well work has been done only 20 percent is left incomplete. Out of 39 km, the laying of the main pipeline of length 32.5 km has been done. The other two works have also gained momentum,” said the CSMC administrator.

24x7 water supply and hike in tax!

Sreekanth confessed that after December 2024, he is striving to supply tap water 24x7, on pilot basis, to the residents of Nakshatrawadi and its surrounding localities from January 2025. Later on, the whole city will be supplied water at least on a gap of one day in a phased manner. However, with the regular water supply there will also be a hike in water tax charges, he cautioned.

Recordable tax collection in the first quarter

The civic chief underlined that it is appreciable that our planned efforts to meet property tax and water tax collection targets are yielding results. Compared to the collection of last year’s first quarter, the CSMC has crossed the collection made from April to June (2023-24) before 10 days of the first quarter of the current financial year. The deputy commissioner Aparna Thete added, “ The property tax collection is exceeding by Rs 50 crore this year (first quarter) and water tax collection is exceeding by Rs 9 crore.”