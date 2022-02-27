Hilly land given to build houses for poor: Imtiaz Jaleel

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

“The State Government gave 101 hectares land to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Government land is on hills. It is almost impossible to build a house there today. There are only 32 days left to approve the DPR of the scheme. union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be shown black flags on March 2, to protest against the scheme not being completed. Imtiaz Jaleel said.

He said that around 86 hectares of land were allotted in gut numbers (227/1 and 225/1) at Tisgaon. “Officers of land records, AMC along with talathi reached the site for the survey. All the officers and staff were stunned for a moment. Officials wondered how to build a house on a hill. There is encroachment in some places,” he said

Jaleel. The MP said that the Government is currently trying to fool the poor in the name of providing houses.

“After I complained to the Central Standing Committee, 11 IAS officers from across the State arrived for the hearing. They promised me to complete the plan on time. He also asked how the DPR would be sent to the central Government by March 25,” he said

He said that he would lodge a complaint directly with the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha. union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is coming to Aurangabad on March 2 to inaugurate the gas pipeline. Jaleel said the minister would be shown black flags for stalling PMAY.

“The city needs water. No gas pipeline. Around 1500 km of roads will be dug for the gas pipeline. Roads will then be dug for waterways. Digging roads again for the 5G network will not be tolerated. Roads will not be dug for gas pipelines in the city. The gas pipeline should be laid only when water pipeline is laid,” he added.